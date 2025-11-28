How did tiramisu become a viral dessert trend of 2025?

For Enrico Signorelli, the tiramisu proved to be a way to engage with a like-minded community in a foreign country. Having worked at online food delivery company Deliveroo for years in Italy, Signorelli saw an opportunity in Mumbai when he visited in 2023. “Mumbai is so energetic, the food scene is bursting with innovation. I saw tiramisu on so many menus but none of them could hit the spot and satisfy my homesickness," he says. Earlier this year, after sourcing some ingredients from Italy and testing various recipes of tiramisu that would survive Mumbai’s temperamental weather conditions, he launched Mami Bombay, a tiramisu-only delivery and takeaway service in Bandra. Gen Z just can’t get enough. Mami offers two products: the classic tiramisu, assembled in an attractive see-through takeaway box and a 1.3kg version of the same dessert. It’s almost always sold out. “Nowadays when it comes to food, I’ve noticed that people either want something new or iconic," says Signorelli. Seems like the tiramisu and its many Frankenstein versions straddle both worlds.