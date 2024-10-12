Tom yam and other adventures on Kamala beach
SummaryTo eat Thai food is one of the hedonistic pleasures in Phuket. To duplicate it at home is possible—with a little adjustment
To search for the best tom yam soup or curry in the sylvan, usually sunny, island of Phuket was difficult, simply because the Thais rarely got it or any of their traditional food wrong, even when they tweaked it for tourist tastes.
“You wan’ mild, medium or Thai spicy?" We often faced that question during our first visit to Phuket. Erring on the side of caution, we settled for medium, before realising that was pretty much our home-spice level.
Since we were on a quick, five-day couple vacation, with no desire for a massage—happy ending or otherwise—to visit a discotheque or partake of other riotous charms so beloved of tourists, we were unsure what to expect. As we soon found out, Phuket is what you make of it. It presents options, you choose. So, we found ourselves on the laid-back, sparsely populated beach of Kamala, with a little promenade and just enough food options. Kamala is separated from the far more popular Patong beach by a hill, and offers—thankfully—few of its heaving, hedonistic attractions.