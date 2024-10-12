Tom yam and other adventures on Kamala beach

It was the monsoon, but we were lucky with mostly sunny days, and some downpours. Our hotel, with four playground-sized pools, cost us ₹4,000 per night, with an expansive buffet breakfast thrown in. It even offered a little Indian corner of black dal and paratha, which we studiously avoided, and no one visited. We were the only Indians around. Kamala beach was probably just too quiet, and offered no comfort in desi numbers, although Ganesha and Hanuman were popular deities. Most clients at our hotel appeared to be Russian or Slavic of some persuasion, with a smattering of Brits and Germans.