It was quite revelatory for Korgaonkar to work on the translation. When the Mumbai-based director travelled to Osmanabad to understand the ingredients and techniques of the food of the Mahar and Mang communities, he realised there was community-specific vocabulary, which had no counterpart even in Marathi, let alone in English. The exclusion of the words mirrored the invisibilisation of the communities and their practices. The book brings home some harsh truths about exclusion—take for instance, the absence of ingredients such as asafoetida and ghee from the dishes of the two communities in the past because these were expensive and never made available to them. According to Patole, these two ingredients were used by upper castes, or those who followed Brahmanical rituals such as the chaturmas. Or the ingenious methods that homemakers came up with, in the face of lack of storage space and techniques, to preserve the meat once an animal died. Patole talks about the need for this anthropological exercise, and the habits of the next generation of the two communities. Edited excerpts from the interview: