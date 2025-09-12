Dining under the stars with a king in Turtuk

“Eat fruits off the trees and dine with a king!", we were told as we set out for Turtuk from Hunder in Ladakh. So far, we had relished soul-satisfying meals of thukpas , momo, and home-style pulaos made with fresh, seasonal vegetables or goat meat, and ingredients such as sea buckthorn, caper greens, nettles, local mushrooms and yak cheese.

Historically a key stop on the Silk Route, Turtuk’s Balti culture is influenced by Afghanistan, Central Asia and Persia, and this reflects in the local food culture.

Balti cuisine leans towards plant-based foods, and goat meat is preferred in winter. Seasonal produce is the norm with a conscious effort to ensure agricultural practices remain organic. Fresh fruit, particularly apricots, vegetables, yak cheese and buckwheat in the form of breads, noodles and pancakes are everyday dishes. Unlike the rest of Ladakh, the influence of Tibetan food on Turtuk’s cuisine is minimal owing to the strong Balti Muslim culture.

You can pluck fruits off the trees as you wander around Turtuk. Abdul Rashid Khan, 67, is the founder of Hill Tribe, an organic store here that sells flour, dehydrated apples and apricots, pre-mixes of the local buckwheat pancake kisir and bottled fruit preserves. At his two-acre farm nearby, guests can pick apples, plums and apricots, while he shares stories of the local culture.

View Full Image A breakfast spread at Virsa Baltistan.

Over time, farmer numbers have dwindled in the region owing to migration for education and better opportunities. A change in palate has taken place too, with more locals travelling out of the region.

“Rice was rare, and what came to us was from Bengal, but today it is everywhere. Earlier, we ate thick rotis made of white wheat flour or buckwheat and sattu (roasted Bengal gram). Traditional vegetables included turnip, karam saag (greens), spinach, lettuce and cabbage. Today, many new vegetables such as tomatoes, basil and broccoli are part of the diet," says Khan.

A taste of Turtuk’s fresh produce can also be had at Thang village, a stone’s throw from the Line of Control, at the home of naturalist Goba Ali. In 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, when Ali was 5, he was separated from his parents who ended up on the other side of the border. His story of survival, and the creation of a museum of traditional Turtuk kitchen implements is one he loves to repeat. As he does, he plies you with grapes picked from his vines, fresh figs and dried apricots grown in his garden.

At Virsa Baltistan, Turtuk’s only boutique hotel, is another unique experience. Sit down to a sundowner tea and savour mulberry and basil tea, everything plucked and processed in-house. A shade of blue when poured, much like a blue pea tea, it is tart, with notes of basil. Pair it with skewers of orange-hued dri (female yak) cheese.

For founder Rashidullah Khan, the perfect showcase of Turtuk’s culinary heritage has been via tasting menus. Capturing the influences of the Silk Route with an eponymous menu, his Japanese chef Minori Ota and her team have created a five-course meal that encapsulates indigenous ingredients and those that arrived with traders.

There’s also a Balti tasting menu cooked by five local women, which offers guests a taste of local cuisine in an outdoor setting. You taste chonmagramgrim, a garden salad of tomatoes, apples, walnuts, apricot kernels, cucumber, and dried yak cheese. Baleh, a winter dish, is hand-rolled noodles served in a hearty soup of potato, peas and wild thyme, topped with chuffa, a dry cottage cheese. Oosaa, a sweet concoction of mulberry juice and spearmint serves as the perfect palate cleanser. Next is moskot, buckwheat pancakes topped with a walnut sauce mixed with onions and chillies.

Praku, a thumb-pinched pasta, comes next, served with a coating of thick walnut sauce. Bite into it and its many textures come to the fore. Kisirnagrang-thur is buckwheat pancakes dipped in curd served as strips, with a mix of herbs and spices combined in yogurt and served over an apricot leaf. To end, the phading is a simple dessert of roasted and boiled apricots, topped with apricot kernels and fresh basil.

View Full Image A dinner setting at Yabgo Palace.

Khan also organises a traditional meal at the Yabgo Palace in Turtuk, in the presence of Mohammed Khan Kacho, the king of Turtuk. The narrow and steep pathway leading to the palace can be a challenging trek for city dwellers, but the effort is worth it. You sit on a red-carpeted floor, surrounded by an ornate colonnade. As you gaze up, you realise you are seated in an open-to-sky space, where the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye.

At the palace, baleh is served with churpi (hard local cheese) potatoes and peas. Mamtu, steamed Balti dumplings filled with soybeans and vegetables sautéed in butter, come with Baltistani sauce—a fiery apricot chilli oil with dried spring onions. There is moskot and kisirnagrang-thur too. Tsapon, a flatbread toasted in white butter and topped with onions and spices, is placed in the ornate hand-hammered decorative crockery. Dessert is phading with dry fruit. Seated at low tables, each course is served as the king shares anecdotes from his childhood, his expertise in polo, the 1971 war and more.

Balti cuisine can also be enjoyed at Balti Kitchen in the Upper Farol village. The seasonal apricot juice with the kernels, as you look over vast farms of blooming buckwheat flowers, is a must. Another spot is the Farmer’s House Café and Ristorante, which serves some incredible Vietnamese coffee, caramel lattes, affogatos and frappes. You can enjoy salads, soups, burrito bowls and even sushi here.

Turtuk’s local cuisine is simple, homely, yet stands out with its freshness. The region is catching up with the world, considering the plethora of international dishes easily available. While the beauty of Turtuk can take your breath away, its food will keep you happily satiated.

Ruth Dsouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.