Dining under the stars with a king in Turtuk
The Balti Muslim culture influences the local lives of this remote Himalayan village, where stories of ancient trade and farming practices are now transforming the food scene complete with tasting menus and intimate dining experiences
“Eat fruits off the trees and dine with a king!", we were told as we set out for Turtuk from Hunder in Ladakh. So far, we had relished soul-satisfying meals of thukpas, momo, and home-style pulaos made with fresh, seasonal vegetables or goat meat, and ingredients such as sea buckthorn, caper greens, nettles, local mushrooms and yak cheese.
Historically a key stop on the Silk Route, Turtuk’s Balti culture is influenced by Afghanistan, Central Asia and Persia, and this reflects in the local food culture.
Balti cuisine leans towards plant-based foods, and goat meat is preferred in winter. Seasonal produce is the norm with a conscious effort to ensure agricultural practices remain organic. Fresh fruit, particularly apricots, vegetables, yak cheese and buckwheat in the form of breads, noodles and pancakes are everyday dishes. Unlike the rest of Ladakh, the influence of Tibetan food on Turtuk’s cuisine is minimal owing to the strong Balti Muslim culture.