Dining under the stars with a king in Turtuk

A taste of Turtuk’s fresh produce can also be had at Thang village, a stone’s throw from the Line of Control, at the home of naturalist Goba Ali. In 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, when Ali was 5, he was separated from his parents who ended up on the other side of the border. His story of survival, and the creation of a museum of traditional Turtuk kitchen implements is one he loves to repeat. As he does, he plies you with grapes picked from his vines, fresh figs and dried apricots grown in his garden.