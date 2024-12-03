Can UK's beloved fish and chips survive rising costs and closures?
SummaryFish and chips is to UK what vada pav is to Mumbai. But, a number of factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war, are eroding the growth of age-old shops selling this tasty meal
Freshly cooked, piping hot fish and chips, sprinkled with salt and soused with vinegar, wrapped in paper and eaten out-of-doors on a cold and wintry day. Could there be anything more quintessentially British than fish and chips?
The British love what Winston Churchill called “the good companions". I have eaten the UK’s “national dish" in multiple places, including in the Scottish highlands, in a Welsh seaside village, a fancy restaurant in London, a costal pub in Clovelly, and a tiny chippy in Devon. Fish and chips is to the British what vada-pav is to Mumbai–a quick-fix, no-nonsense meal, tasty on the tongue and easy on the pocket.
The origins date to Jewish immigrants (for the fried fish), and Belgian and French influences (for the deep-fried potatoes). Both were enjoyed separately well before they came together.
Food historian Annie Gray says the potato slowly went from knobbly curiosity to staple food - especially for the poor – and chips made an appearance, given how well it lent itself to deep frying. By the Victorian era, chipped potatoes were everywhere. Dickens famously described them in his 1859 novel A Tale of Two Cities as “husky chips of potatoes fried with some reluctant drops of oil". The proximity to the coast meant fried fish was on the table of the rich and the poor.