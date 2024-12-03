Can UK's beloved fish and chips survive rising costs and closures?

Food historian Annie Gray says the potato slowly went from knobbly curiosity to staple food - especially for the poor – and chips made an appearance, given how well it lent itself to deep frying. By the Victorian era, chipped potatoes were everywhere. Dickens famously described them in his 1859 novel A Tale of Two Cities as “husky chips of potatoes fried with some reluctant drops of oil". The proximity to the coast meant fried fish was on the table of the rich and the poor.