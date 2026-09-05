Steaks, pizzas and trout: How to explore Utah's gourmet scene

The road into the Utah backcountry didn’t ease me in. The smooth tarmac of the interstate surrendered without warning to corrugated dirt, and my Ford Expedition was soon trailing a rooster tail of red dust as the miles between me and anything resembling civilisation accumulated. Out here, between Kanab and Cathedral Valley, you eat to survive the day. Sharp cheddar broken off with a thumbnail. Crackers from a zip‑lock bag. Energy bars high on nutrition and low on joy. Trail mix eaten by the fistful while consulting a paper map for the next stretch of nothing. This is the fuel of the backcountry, and we bore it with enthusiasm, assuming Utah would delight us with views and vistas, but that the foodie in us would have to wait until Los Angeles.
Yet tucked into the creases of this barren landscape are four establishments that have, against all logic, decided to be the kind of places that would earn notice in Mumbai or London—if only they were in Mumbai or London. Instead, they exist in towns where the population fits inside a single apartment building, hemmed in by canyon walls and a sky so full of stars it feels almost aggressive.
SEGO, KANAB
Chef Shon Foster grew up in Kanab, a desert crossroads of 4,500 people equidistant from Zion, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. After helming the kitchen at Amangiri, the ultra‑luxury canyon resort in Utah, he opened Sego in 2018. Sego runs on what Foster calls social plates, a sharing concept common in India but unusual in the rural American West, and serves cuisines from around the world. The rendang ayam — slow‑roasted chicken with aromatic rice, sambal, curry leaf and crisp shallots — arrived fragrant and deeply spiced. The pork belly with watermelon was a revelation in contrast: rich fat against cold sweetness, a pairing that sounded pretentious until it hit the tongue. The elote fritter with fire‑roasted corn laced with rendered chorizo fat that created a sauce of dark, smoky brilliance was easily the best dish of the evening.
HELL’S BACKBONE GRILL, BOULDER
Boulder, Utah. Population 276. Highway 12, which passes through it, is often considered one of the most beautiful roads in the US. Hell’s Backbone Grill opened in 2000, long before farm‑to‑table became a marketing cliché. Founders Jen Castle and Blake Spalding began with a borrowed $3,000 and a framework guided by Buddhist principles of sustainability and community. Today, their six‑acre organic farm yields upwards of 20,000 pounds of produce annually. The restaurant has earned six James Beard Award nominations, a Governor’s Mansion Award for Culinary Artistry, and even a feature at the Smithsonian representing the American Slow Food movement. The Carne Asada — a grass‑fed flank steak on the specials list — was sold out when we arrived. I had the Braised Bison instead: slow‑cooked New Mexico bison with collard greens, tomatoes, and green chile polenta. My partner had the Lemony Cluck, pan‑seared pasture‑raised chicken with jasmine rice and a bright snap of lemon and shallot. For dessert, the Dark Magic Pear Gingerbread arrived warm, with ice cream and a salted butterscotch sauce that tasted like the landscape itself had been reduced and poured over the plate. Worth every mile of the drive.