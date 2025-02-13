Weekend food plan: Indulge in Valentine's Day menus

Nasi and Mee, Bengaluru This menu is perfect for early birds. The South-East Asian restaurant in Covent Road has an indulgent morning menu, Shiok Breakfast Club. The work shiok in Singapore translates to pleasure which indicates the meal will be satisfying one. There’s the signature Kaya Toast slathered with in-house Kaya jam with a dollop of butter on toasted Hokkaido milk bread. The Fren-Cha Toast features brioche with matcha infused egg and milk mix, topped with matcha foam alongside berry compote. There’s Bao 'Dang which is scallion bao pancakes paired with succulent mock meat, chicken or lamb Rendang. For a full meal, order the Besar Breakfast with eggs cooked to your preference, Asian hashbrowns, sourdough toast, fresh avocado and smoked chicken sausages. Finally, end your meal will a piping hot cup of traditional Singaporean Kopi and Teh or Ice-Blended Milo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Woodside Inn X Kari Apla, Mumbai Fancy a refreshing beer with a South Indian-style meal? Woodside Inn, in all its three outlets located in Andheri West, Bandra West and Colaba, has collaborated with Kari Apla, a restaurant specialising in cuisines from Deccan and Coastal India for a menu titled Opposites Attract. Woodside Inn serves some of the finest fresh draughts and burgers in the city, while Kari Apla has a steady fan following for heart dishes from Kerala and coastal Maharashtra. The menu runs from February 6 to 16 and has dishes like Kerala Pepper Fry Chicken Burger paired with French aioli in a multi-grain milk bun, Pouillabaise Pasta with Pondicherry-inspired curried coconut bisque and fennel-tossed spaghetti, Wild Mushroom-Stuffed Ros Omelette with a Xacuti Curry Twist and Aloo Tuk-inspired Batata Kaap with Mathania Mirchi Aioli. End on a sweet note with the season's favourite Strawberries and Cream, an innovative take on a the dessert with strawberry butter cake, white chocolate crumble and kaffir lime-coconut ice cream.