All the love-ly food and drinks menus to bookmark this Valentine's Day

Cecconi's

Good food is best enjoyed when shared, and Valentine’s Day is no different. Book a meal with your partner or bestie and settle in for an Italian set menu prepared with ingredients long associated with romance. Begin the evening with crisp panelle paired with garlic aioli and black truffle, followed by Calabrian chilli with provolone and tomato. End on a sweet note with Sicilian cannoli and strawberry, in true Italian tradition.

Where: Cecconi’s, Soho House, Juhu, Mumbai.

View full Image Luuma House, Mumbai.

Luuma House

It’s a table designed to impress, with touches of pink, rose, and of course, love. Start with the Strawberry Gazpacho and Watermelon Feta Cups, or opt for the Beetroot Tortellini with pimento coulis and Chicken Olivettes from the small plates. Don’t rush through dessert — the Raspberry Delish and Strawberry Chocolate Fondue are worth savouring. Pair it all with cocktails such as the Rosy Paloma, Pink Promise, Love in Bloom, and Kiss Me First made with fresh fruits.

Where: Plot No.47, Gulmohar Rd, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

View full Image Dea, Mumbai

DEA

A candlelight meal featuring a five-course menu of elevated dishes sounds like the perfect Valentine’s Day plan. Begin with Salmon and Beetroot, Lamb Loin, and Spit-Roasted Flower and Tuna with Okra, alongside warm cultured milk bread served with peperonata, pistachio pesto, habanero, and smoked cheese. The Fire-Threshed Baby Chicken with Ricotta keeps the momentum going. End on a sweet note with a Fermented Cherry Swiss Roll and a Truffle and Coffee Bite. The mood mirrors the setting, complete with beautiful tableware, soft lighting, and floral accents.

Where: 6th Floor, S.V. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rd, Opp. Century Bazaar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

The Reservoire

Cocktails and small plates can set the mood for an unhurried, intimate evening this Valentine’s Day. Trust inventive mixology to shake things up with the Chocolate Martini, the floral Pink Blossom, Sexy Lady, Midnight Vanilla Affair, and the bold Dirty Secret. Pair your drink with Hug-In Arancini, Ocean Love Shrimps tossed in chimichurri, and Heartbeat Crab Cakes. For mains, there’s Red Velvet Beet Tortellini, Heartfelt Shrimp Scampi Pasta, and Tender Hearts Moroccan Lamb Chops. And don’t leave without trying the desserts.

Where: 17th Main Rd, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala; 3rd and 4th Floor, No. 949, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

View full Image Como Agua.

Como Agua

How about a sundowner for Valentine’s Day? If you’re in Goa, there’s no excuse not to slow down, with beach time and good food for company. And who isn’t up for pizza? Expect Neapolitan-style pies prepared with slow-fermented dough and in-house mozzarella. Also try the burrata-topped classics, vibrant salads and bowls, and equally playful cocktails to make the occasion feel special with your loved ones.

Where: Under Sry 597/1 & 597/2, Vagator, Goa.

View full Image Supa San, Mumbai.

Supa San

Rooted in Japanese tea ceremony philosophy, Ichigo Ichie translates to cherishing a moment in the present. It’s exactly what the menu, Love & Chaos, stands for — brought to life through a fun, limited-edition cocktail programme built around strawberry and chocolate. The Ichigo is prepared with Beefeater Gin, Prosecco, strawberry, and white chocolate, while the Ichie features Jameson Black Barrel, Lillet Rosé, and dark chocolate. The Matcha Basque Cake is served with matcha ice cream and a warm pour of matcha sauce.

Where: Shop No. 003, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Plot No. C-30, Avenue 4, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

View full Image July 7, Pune.

July 7

At the new restaurant in Pune, Valentine’s Day is an invitation to raise a toast to good times and lasting connections. There are three cocktails to savour — Choco Berry Bliss, a mix of vodka, Baileys, and fresh strawberry; First Love, with gin, pomegranate syrup, and sparkling wine; and Spice It Up, featuring Campari, gin, and chilli-lime cordial. There are mocktails as well, blended with fresh strawberries, cream, and chocolate for a fun, dessert-like indulgence.

Where: Shop no. 1, The Capitol, New DP Rd, opposite to Axis Bank, near Jagtap Chowk, Vishal Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

View full Image Whiskey Samba, Bengaluru.