How chefs are transforming vegetables into delectable desserts

Most children turn away from vegetables even as worried mothers make it clear that dessert is a reward reserved for those who eat their vegetables first. If you ever felt torn making that choice, the new trend of vegetable desserts may have just hit the sweet spot between the two.

Exciting experiments As part of its second anniversary celebrations, The Conservatory, an experimental culinary space at Courtyard in Bengaluru has lined up a host of culinary experiences, including showcasing a menu that is experimenting with vegetables in desserts by Chefs Karan Upmanyu and Ria Belliappa. “There is a continuous search for novel flavours and textures in the culinary world, leading chefs like me to push the boundaries and explore the potential of vegetables beyond savoury dishes. This trend reflects a broader desire for sustainability and creativity in cooking, marrying the familiar with the unexpected,” says Chef Ria Belliappa, who is all set to open her bakehouse Juny’s in Bengaluru. One of her creations, ‘Cauliflower - Dulce de Leche, Dill & Walnut’, takes the mild and versatile cauliflower made into a custard inside a choux pastry, with just the right notes of caramelised sweetness from the dulce de leche. The addition of compressed apples with dill brings a surprising herbal note that complements the nuttiness of walnuts. The result is a dessert that balances sweet, savoury, and earthy flavours, challenging the traditional expectations of dessert.

Also read: Give your recipes a summer update with homegrown dill Texture tales And that’s not all. Vegetables contribute significantly to the texture and moisture of desserts. For instance, carrots in carrot cake provide moisture, while beets can add a rich colour and natural sweetness to chocolate desserts. In an era where people are more mindful of their sugar intake and overall diet, incorporating vegetables allows for the creation of desserts that are lower in sugar yet still satisfyingly sweet and flavourful. “One of our standout offerings is The Orchid Beans Roll, our signature dessert crafted with French beans and condensed milk, showcasing an innovative use of vegetables. The smoothness and delicate flavour of the French beans combined with the sweetness of condensed milk create a harmonious blend that is both surprising and delightful,” says Harpal Singh Rawat, Executive Chef, The Orchid Hotel Jamnagar. Using vegetables like carrots, green peas, and beetroot in desserts not only adds a unique twist to the culinary landscape but also allows for the celebration of local produce and flavours. “By infusing these vegetables with ingredients like sugar, mawa, and aromatic spices such as cardamom and nutmeg, a delightful dessert with a fusion of sweet and savoury elements is created. Through experimentation and culinary ingenuity, the use of vegetables in desserts in Gujarat not only reflects the region's resourcefulness but also challenges the notion that desserts must rely solely on fruits or conventional sweet ingredients,” says Chef Chetan Maharaj, Aramness Gir.

Sweet bites Working with vegetables in desserts however comes with its own set of challenges, mainly balancing the natural flavours of the vegetables with the sweetness and other components of the dessert. “Vegetables can be quite strong, so it requires a delicate touch to integrate them seamlessly. Another challenge is ensuring that the texture and consistency of the dessert are appealing to the palate. For example, using vegetables like cauliflower or sweet potatoes can result in a slightly grainy texture that may not be desirable in a dessert,” says Yogendra Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Sterling Holiday Resorts. Restaurants are embracing the challenge of vegetable-based desserts by employing a range of innovative techniques and approaches. “Many are experimenting with advanced culinary methods such as fermentation, dehydration, and molecular gastronomy. Chefs are also drawing inspiration from global cuisines, blending traditional and contemporary techniques to craft unique desserts. This fusion approach allows them to create dishes that are both familiar and novel, appealing to a broad spectrum of diners,” concludes Amandeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City.

Mix Veg Halwa

Recipe by chef Chetan Maharaj, Aramness Gir

Ingredients

100g carrot

100g green peas

100g beetroot

100g grated coconut

100g sugar

100g mawa

100ml ghee

10g cardamom powder

2g nutmeg powder

10g raisins

10g cashew

Method

Mash boiled carrots and green peas. Then for about ten minutes, boil and mash beetroot separately. Heat ghee in a skillet, simmer all mashed vegetables for about 25 minutes, and then add in the sugar. Add the grated coconut once the ghee separates from the mashed vegetables. Add cardamom, nutmeg, and grated mawa. Add chopped cashews and raisins as garnish.

Bindu Gopal Rao is a Bengaluru-based lifestyle writer.