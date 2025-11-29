30 vegetables and 120 ways to cook them by Camellia Panjabi

Camellia Panjabi, who joined the Taj Group in the 1970s and worked with them for three decades, brought Golden Dragon and street food (among many other concepts) to The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. She changed the way we look at and eat Chinese food, indeed, eating out in general. If we have Chindian street stalls, and burgeoning pan-Asian QSRs, we have Panjabi to thank. In her second home, London, she is known as the restaurateur famous for popularising Indian cuisines through her brands such as Chutney Mary, Veeraswamy and Bombay Brasserie (she recently sold her restaurant group MW Eat to Canadian financial firm Fairfax). Vegetables is her second cookbook, and it comes 30 years after her first one, 50 Great Curries of India.