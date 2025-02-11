Is Copenhagen Europe's most vegetarian-friendly city?
SummaryClimate consciousness has prompted several fine-dining restaurants in Copenhagen to go green. Now, the plant-based movement has galvanised street-food joints and community dining halls
For brunch, I bite into a smørrebrød that looks like a fresh garden blooming on soil—a dense rye bread slathered with a velvety hummus of indrid peas, baked pumpkin and vegetable stock, and ribboned with petals of pickled pumpkin. If we were in Copenhagen two decades ago, the traditional Danish open-faced sandwich would be incomplete without pickled herring, liver pate, or roast beef. But over time, the city has metamorphosed into a vegetarian’s delight—thanks to climate consciousness.