Is Copenhagen Europe's most vegetarian-friendly city?

A big portion of my meals in the city over four days shine with unassuming vegetables in the most exciting preparations—a complete antithesis to what my vegetarian meals in several parts of Europe have looked like, where bread, cheese or a token plant-based dish have been the theme. At the buffet breakfast at Neni, a Middle Eastern restaurant at 25hours Indre By hotel, I tried a vegan alternative to salami made from soy and pea protein. At restaurants across the city, humble, overlooked vegetables like pickled squash, artichokes and celery catch my attention more than meat. Beyond restaurants, local supermarket shelves are replete with meat alternatives, which claim to have 60% less climate impact than sausages. “Sweden has been way ahead of us in the green movement but we are slowly catching up," says Guxi Maria Abel, a food tour guide who takes me on an all-vegetarian trail in the city, introducing me to gourmet cheeses and apple wines.