Recipes to transform yam into gourmet delights
SummaryDeep frying thinly sliced yam makes extremely crunchy chips. While steamed and lacto-fermented yam can transform into delightful steamed cakes like dhokla or tangy, nutrient-rich flatbreads
Seeing a common household vegetable featured creatively in a dish is a delight, especially for someone like me who often laments that the vegetarian menus in restaurants are restricted to paneer and potatoes. I understand that the economics of running a viable restaurant business means that they have to rely on produce and dishes with mass appeal. The good news is that some restaurants have begun focusing on local produce, creating dishes that celebrate the diversity of vegetarian ingredients.