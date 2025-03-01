Amp up summer recipes with the protein-packed 'sattu'
Summary'Sattu' has deep cultural significance in India's culinary landscape, and it can be used in several modern recipes
You cannot scroll on Instagram without coming across a few high-protein sattu recipes. For all the people who fear or dislike whey protein, sattu is marketed as the desi protein powder. And nothing works better for boosting your views than pushing away a “Western" import and showing an Indian ingredient in its place.
While trying to understand sattu better, I came across this fascinating 1971 book Heat Stress and Culture in North India by Jack Planalp. Examining this topic from a historical lens, it explores the adaptations of the north Indian population to the climate, by way of housing, clothing, technology, daily regimen and diet. Browsing a book on climate adaptation written in 1971 in the year 2025 when climate change is bringing fierce summer days to Bengaluru in February is an eye-opener.