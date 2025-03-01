Amp up summer recipes with the protein-packed 'sattu'

Living in urban homes, protected from the elements to a great extent by air-conditioning, we may not realise sattu’s importance in the scorching summers of this region. In villages, having a nutritious food that can be eaten without any cooking eliminates the need for women of the household to sit in front of a fire to prepare the midday meal. Sattu mixed with thin buttermilk makes for the best summer season midday meal. In the days before hotels or dhabas dotted the landscape, caste consciousness prevented orthodox people from eating at food stalls, and buying food was both expensive and unreliable in terms of hygiene, sattu made for the best travel food. A pound or two of sattu was tied in a cloth, carried along and combined with some water to make an anytime meal.