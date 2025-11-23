Vienna's biodynamic wine culture explained
Austria's capital produces over 2 million litres of wine annually, much of which is drunk locally, and stakes claim as being the only city in the world with a wine-growing region within the city
On a blustering winter morning, I find myself staring at the autumnal colours creating a patterned carpet on the footpath at Stammersdorf, Vienna. The air is crisp and fresh, much like the wines that this little village at the foot of the Bisamberg Mountain produces. I am at one of the vineyards Weingut Wieninger, where I try Gemischter Satz, an elegant wine with good acidity.
Gemischter Satz is the quintessential wine of Vienna. A traditional white wine, it has had a protected designation of origin (DAC) since 2013 .The growing method involves co-planting, harvesting and fermenting different wine varieties together. It serves as a great introduction to Viennese wines.
Austria’s capital stakes claim as being the only city in the world with a wine-growing region within the city. The outer districts, which stretch out on to the hills, offer ideal conditions for growing local varieties like Grüner Veltliner. The city produces over 2 million litres of wine annually, much of which is drunk locally—typically at a wine tavern or buschenschenken or heurigen.