Vienna's biodynamic wine culture explained

Leading the biodynamic charge is Austrian winemaker Fritz Wieninger. It was around harvest of 2005 that Wieninger, who has been leading the family’s winemaking business since 1987, saw several problems like that weren’t solved by conventional pesticides. He decided to tread an alternative path, and two years later, the complete winery became biodynamic. “We don’t use herbicides, and insecticides, but employ natural treatments," says Wieninger. “The vineyards look healthier than before, there is more balance in growing and a stronger resilience against extreme weather conditions. But most of all the wines taste more complete, more multilayered and fuller in character." Wieninger is part of Respekt-BIODYN, an association for biodynamic viticulture and a certification body.