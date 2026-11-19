The taste of central Vietnam

Heath Gordon, executive chef at Four Seasons The Nam Hai, agrees that the sauce has a distinct flavour, but is also relatively restrained. “It has a sharp, robust salinity that hits first, followed by a deep, lingering sweetness from the fish itself,” he says. Southern Vietnamese varieties, by comparison, tend to be lighter, sweeter, and more delicate. “Central Vietnamese cooking leans into intense, salty flavours, and Nam Ô is the expression of that palate.”