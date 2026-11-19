In Nam Ô, a fishing village about 15 km northwest of central Da Nang in Vietnam, fish sauce begins with the anchovy catch. It's mixed with salt, packed into jars, and left to ferment for more than a year. The sauce emerges dark red to golden, depending on how long it is aged.
In Nam Ô, a fishing village about 15 km northwest of central Da Nang in Vietnam, fish sauce begins with the anchovy catch. It's mixed with salt, packed into jars, and left to ferment for more than a year. The sauce emerges dark red to golden, depending on how long it is aged.
Nam Ô has long depended on fishing and seafood processing. Its fish sauce, or nước mắm, is made with techniques passed down for more than 400 years. In 2024, it became Da Nang’s first product to receive geographical indication (GI) protection.
Nam Ô has long depended on fishing and seafood processing. Its fish sauce, or nước mắm, is made with techniques passed down for more than 400 years. In 2024, it became Da Nang’s first product to receive geographical indication (GI) protection.
Trần Ngọc Vinh, chairman of the Nam Ô Fish Sauce Village Association, says production traditionally follows two anchovy seasons, in the third and eighth months of the lunar calendar.
“In the third lunar month, fishermen catch black anchovies as they arrive in Da Nang Bay. The sauce from this catch is called mắm cá cơm tháng ba, or third-month anchovy fish sauce,” he says. “The eighth lunar month brings another catch, which may include black and red anchovies.”
The recipe for patience
The salt is traditionally sourced from coastal areas, including Sa Huỳnh in Quảng Ngãi and Cà Ná in Ninh Thuận. Producers adjust proportions, based on the weather and freshness of the catch. “There’s no fixed formula; it comes from experience,” Trần says.
The salted anchovies are placed in clay jars kept in the sun to ferment. The mixture is stirred from time to time. Fermentation typically lasts more than 12 months, sometimes up to 18.
“We use a traditional, natural filtration method called lộc nhĩ, which extracts the sauce without added chemicals. The first liquid to drip slowly from the fermented mixture, called mắm nhĩ, is prized for its clarity and concentrated flavour,” says Nguyen Van Long, who works in a sauce-making unit.
Trần says freshly filtered fish sauce can be too salty and strong. It’s poured into earthen jars and stored it in a cool place, which allows evaporation and mellows the flavour. “The sauce turns dark red with a pronounced aroma. Longer ageing can give it a golden hue and milder fragrance,” he says. Nguyen believes the village’s geography, local climate, and environment are important factors.
The taste of central Vietnam
Heath Gordon, executive chef at Four Seasons The Nam Hai, agrees that the sauce has a distinct flavour, but is also relatively restrained. “It has a sharp, robust salinity that hits first, followed by a deep, lingering sweetness from the fish itself,” he says. Southern Vietnamese varieties, by comparison, tend to be lighter, sweeter, and more delicate. “Central Vietnamese cooking leans into intense, salty flavours, and Nam Ô is the expression of that palate.”
In gỏi cá Nam Ô, the village’s raw fish salad, the dipping sauce is made by cooking down the marinade juices with the fish sauce, chilli, and tapioca starch until thick and glossy. “Its sharp initial brininess cuts through the raw fish, and its long fermented sweetness ties the lime, ginger, and herbs together,” he explains. The sauce is also used in mì Quảng, the region’s turmeric noodle dish for an depth of flavour.
Gordon uses Nam Ô in Wagyu Mắm Ruốc served on lá lốt (green) leaves. The fish sauce balances fermented shrimp paste and the richness of Wagyu beef. It also features in the ginger nước chấm, a fish sauce condiment that accompanies gà nướng than hoa (charcoal-grilled chicken seasoned with wild pepper). Here, he says, its salinity complements the smoke and spice.
An old trade in a changing village
Nam Ô’s history goes back more than 400 years, though the origins of its fish sauce-making remain uncertain. Village elders say production flourished during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In August 2019, Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognised traditional Nam Ô fish sauce-making as national intangible cultural heritage.
Production now extends beyond family workshops. The Da Nang Center for Tourism Promotion in September 2025 said the village had 71 association members, three cooperatives, 10 relatively large processing facilities, and 17 establishments with registered brands.
Annual supply was estimated at 300,000 litres, with prices ranging from 80,000 ( ₹295) to 150,000 Vietnamese dong per litre. The sauce is now sold as a regional speciality. Visitors can tour production workshops, learn about fermentation, and buy directly from producers.
But the trade faces challenges. Urbanisation is changing the village, and the long production cycle makes it a demanding business. Experienced producers worry about passing the craft on to younger generations. Warming seas and overfishing are adding to the pressure.
As anchovy catches drop, many families are thinking of leaving the trade. That could affect Vietnam’s hopes of a bigger share of the global fish sauce market, which Introspective Market Research projects will grow from $18.5 billion in 2023 to nearly $29 billion by 2032.
“To preserve the trade, we must find a way to make it pay without changing the process that gives the sauce its character,” Nguyen says. “Things may change, but the anchovies, local salt and fermentation ensure that Nam Ô’s most famous export still tastes of the sea.”
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.