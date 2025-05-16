The classic charm and nostalgia of vintage cakes
SummarySquare, circle, tiered or heart-shaped, vintage designs have caught the imagination of pastry artists
On a recent Wednesday at the Lavonne Cake Studio in Bengaluru, Joonie Tan recounts an amusing incident. “We received six orders that day for the exact same vintage cake," says the chief pastry artist of Lavonne Cake Studio. The vintage cake design that Tan is referring to is a pale cream cake decorated with swirls of Italian meringue buttercream icing. Adding a dash of elegance are six thin black satin bows placed lightly on the icing. “The cake looks pretty and that is probably why we received back-to-back orders for this design," Tan says.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), bakery chain Fleurons gets 10- 15 in-store orders for vintage cakes on most days to celebrate everything from birthdays and weddings to save-the-dates and baby showers. “The trend of vintage cakes has taken off in the last year driven by Instagram and Gen Z who want everything to be aesthetically pleasing," says Simar Manchanda, who co-founded Fleurons with his sister, Ravneet, in 2021.