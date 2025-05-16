The classic charm and nostalgia of vintage cakes

A slice of history

Vintage cakes, also referred to as Victorian piped cakes or Lambeth cakes (named after Joseph Lambeth who made them popular in the 1930s), date all the way back to the 17th century when cake decorating in Europe was considered an elite art. The overpiping style got another push in the 1930s, thanks to Joseph Lambeth, an American who popularised the piping technique, and went on to author a book called ‘The Lambeth Method of Cake Decoration and Practical Pastries’. History aside, in India, vintage cakes in bright colours beautified with thick swirls of whipped cream and sugar roses were the mainstay of birthday parties right up to the 90s.