Discover Dijon’s gastronomic delights on a walking tour
For Rick Blaine, there will always be Paris. But, but for many others, there is so much to explore in the rest of France. Take Dijon, for instance. The cultural capital of Burgundy is just over two hours from Paris. Especially for food and wine aficionados, Dijon is projected as a “city with wine running through its veins". Where better to begin exploration of what is arguably the world’s most historic and premium wine region – Burgundy?
Dijon itself is small, a walkable town, easy and comfortable to explore. A good way to grasp Dijon’s contribution to gastronomy and culture is with a visit to the all-new Cité de la Gastronomie et du vin (International City of Gastronomy and Wine), located adjacent to the French culinary arts and hospitality management institute, Ferrandi Paris. Built as a hat tip to all things gastronomic in the region, it consists of exhibitions, displays, a food village, an expansive wine shop and tasting room. It offers sessions to understand the complex wines region of Burgundy, tailored for beginners and the more knowledgeable wine lover by the Burgundy School of Wine. For the history seeker, two 15th century chapels are located within the grounds: Chapelle des Climats and Chapelle Sainte-Croix de Jérusalem.