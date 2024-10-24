Discover Dijon’s gastronomic delights on a walking tour

La Fine Heure, a 13-year-old restaurant in the heart of Dijon is where both locals and visitors stop for a taste of the region’s specialities. For the wine curious, it has recently added a 350-label wine shop, which focuses on Burgundy but also carries wine from Beaujolais, the Rhone, Alsace, Jura and the Loire. We stopped there for a wine tasting with the sommelier, Sullivan Ravat, and he explained the intricate geography and its impact on Burgundy wines. “Ninety-nine percent of Burgundy wines are made from a single grape variety," he said, as we tasted our way through a range of wines including the on-the-ascendance Bourgogne Aligoté, the ‘second’ white grape of Burgundy after its emblematic Chardonnay, all accompanied with small gougeres, the airy local cheese-filled pastry.