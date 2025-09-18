Bandra pops up in Goa plus the best brunch fixes for the weekend

Goa's modern south Indian restaurant Hosa, which is known for its bold takes on the rich culinary traditions of the region, will be taking over the kitchen at Mumbai's favourite Goan restaurant O Pedro this weekend. Chef Harish Rao and his team plans to serve a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, including a whole range of seafood and meat options. Try the small plates featuring Podi Vattayappam, Kalaki Chicken Serva and Hosa Ceviche. For large plates, there is Allepey Fish Curry, Roti Canai, Toddy Shop Scampi and Curry Leaf Butter Crab. Sweet lovers go for the Chocolate Chilli and Jigarthanda. Take everything in with some refreshing picantes to sip on the side.

When: 20 & 21 September

Where: O Pedro, Unit 2, Plot C 68, Jet Airways - Godrej, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Contact: +91-7506525554

Elephant & Co., Goa

Imagine some of Bandra's iconic eating spots from Pali Hill to Linking Road popping up in Goa. ‘Weekend in Bandra’ is a culinary pop-up conceptualised by ECO Hospitality, which is transporting the timeless charm and energy of the hip Portuguese neighbourhood of Bandra and its many alleys to the sunshine state. This weekend, find popular eateries such as Jai Jawan, Darry’s House (with Boojee Cafe as brewing partner), Benne, Khao Man Gai by Seefah, and The Daily and Sixteen33 dishing out some of their most loved dishes at the cocktail bar Elephant & Co. in Anjuna. “It's about two communities that get food, drinks, and vibe in the same way, just meeting on a common ground,” says Karan R Khilnani, partner at Elephant & Co. The restaurants will bring in their signature dishes, that will be paired with cocktails inspired by Bandra's characteristic charm. “For over five decades, Bandra hasn't just been our location; it's been our home turf, where our guests have turned our prawn fry and chicken tandoori into legends,” says the founder of the Linking Road eatery Jai Jawan, Gurdish Singh. He recommends guests to try the chicken tandoori, a recipe perfected over 50 years and of course, the fried prawns.

When: 19 - 21 September

Where: Elephant & Co., Anjuna, Goa

All Saints, Mumbai.

Sometimes all you need is a Sunday brunch to reset for the week ahead. Indulge in a meal that feels both indulgent and comforting with salads, sushi rolls, Thai curry and Truffle naan bombs, and a live dessert counter filled with fun creations like warm waffles and pancakes. From Paneer Makhani Bowls and Pumpkin Risotto to Goan Fish Curry Rice and fresh pizzas, and banofee pie and tres leches for desserts, treat yourself to a perfect Sunday feast. There's live music too for that added company.

Where: All Saints, Ramee Guestline Hotel, Plot 757, SV Road, opp. Post Office, Khar, Mumbai

When: Every Sunday

Contact: +91-9854273273

M Cafe, Bengaluru Marriott.

Get a taste of lesser-known southern American fare, a cuisine known for its diversity depending on the region with classic dishes such as fried chicken, seafood, corn and greens. At the Dixie Brunch, sample shrimp and grits, a traditional breakfast dish from coastal Carolina, sweet potato hash, and fluffy cornbread served with honey butter. There's also deviled eggs and sausages, while a banana pudding with whipped cream serve as the finale.

When: 21 September

Where: M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Contact: +91-9744104046

