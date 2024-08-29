Weekend food plan: Anniversary menus and a forest food festival

Celebrating the season One of the most anticipated events for serious foodies in Mumbai is the Wild Food Festival. It’s an annual affair hosted by the food-impact driven organisation Locavore and retail platform OOO Farms. This is the sixth edition, and it will be held at the Rizvi College of Hospitality Management on Sunday, September 1. There will be a showcase of close to 200 wild vegetables, tastings, panel discussions and cultural programmes by the tribal communities of Maharashtra. The day will culminate with a dinner featuring these ingredients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A throwback menu from one of India's top restaurants The Indian Accent, in Mumbai and Delhi, celebrates its 15th anniversary with a limited-edition experience featuring a few dishes from its first menu in 2009. There's chicken tikka chaat placed between delicate layers of khakra, salad stuffed in a raaj kachori served with masala roast chicken and the unlikely but delicious pork ribs slathered with chundo. There is a social angle to the celebrations too. They have pledged to serve 1,50,000 meals this year by collaborating with the NGO Salaam Balaak Trust in Delhi, and a girls' home in Mumbai. The throwback menu is available till August 31.