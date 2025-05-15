Weekend food plan: Delicious mango menus for a sweet summer

Mango reimagined

Nothing beats the joy of experiencing the true taste of summer with none other than the king of fruits. If it means celebrating the sheer diversity of mango, trust The Bombay Canteen to do the job. The city's beloved restaurant has brought the best varieties of mangoes from across the country — Ratnagiri and Devgad hapus, banganapalle, mankurad, badami, chausa, neelam, kesar, and laxmanbhog — to reimagine some old and new creations. From a dahi bhalla served with raw mango chutney to mango phirni meets Korean bingsu in a chilled coconut phirni, every dish tells the delicious story of India's favourite summer fruit.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

Contact: +91-8880802424