Weekend food plan: Delicious mango menus for a sweet summer

Mango reimagined
Nothing beats the joy of experiencing the true taste of summer with none other than the king of fruits. If it means celebrating the sheer diversity of mango, trust The Bombay Canteen to do the job. The city's beloved restaurant has brought the best varieties of mangoes from across the country — Ratnagiri and Devgad hapus, banganapalle, mankurad, badami, chausa, neelam, kesar, and laxmanbhog — to reimagine some old and new creations. From a dahi bhalla served with raw mango chutney to mango phirni meets Korean bingsu in a chilled coconut phirni, every dish tells the delicious story of India's favourite summer fruit.
Where: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
Contact: +91-8880802424
Summer nostalgia
It's pouring mangoes everywhere. Parsi Dairy Farm's summer menu boasts of a range of mango classics featuring lassis, malai barfi, shrikhand, kulfi and yoghurt. Made with fresh Alphonso mango pulp, walk down memory lane with summer's sweetest gift.
When: On till 25 May
Where: Parsi Dairy Farm outlet
Mango mania
Journal in Mumbai is going all out with their mango menu in the form of surprising desserts, drinks, salads and more. Treat yourself to a light mango and avocado salad with a chilli-lemon vinaigrette, a delightful mango and passionfruit smoothie bowl, a decadent mango shokupan with a scoop of vanilla gelato, and mango matcha latte to round off your mango cravings this season.
When: Until season lasts
Where: Santa Cruz, Mumbai
Contact: +91-9004699654