Dig into Varanasi’s chaats, and attend a chocolate workshop

Clear your weekend calendar for food events, pop-ups and workshops

Team Lounge
Published8 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
A guest at a chocolate tasting workshop at Colocal.
A guest at a chocolate tasting workshop at Colocal.

A chocolate tasting workshop

Is there a better way to spend a weekend than attending a chocolate tasting workshop? The café-cum-chocolate factory Colocal is hosting weekend workshops at their outlets in Noida and Delhi. There’re guided tours of the factory, followed by tastings of selected single origin chocolates produced in India. Don’t go hungry.

Chaat for brunch?

If Varanasi is on the menu, there’s got to be chaat. On Sunday, at the JW Marriott Kolkata’s Varanasi Cuisine Brunch, dig into the addictive sour and spicy tamatar chaat and the appetising kachori sabzi. Then move to mains with the Varanasi-special nimona (spiced, mashed green peas) that would pair perfectly with hot puris or parathas. And, do not miss the cloud-like dessert malaiyo made with sweetened milk froth.

Also read: Explore India’s beer story, one city at a time

Goa in Mumbai

The Goa bar Slow Tide made waves with a menu honouring the party community of the state in the seventies, eighties and nineties. On Friday, it will be at Akina in Mumbai for a bar-takeover featuring its signature cocktails. The drinks are inspired by people who shaped this culture. There are drinks like Acid Eric, Sailor Fred, Amsterdam Fred, among others. Perhaps their most famous drink is the clarified Acid Eric with Reposado, watermelon, yuzu and basil.

Pune-inspired high tea menu

Vada Pav, kanda bhajji (onion fritters) and kothimbir wadi (coriander cutlets) are on the new high-tea menu at Link Café, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel. Needless to say, the menu is dedicated to warm and crispy monsoon delicacies and street foods of Pune as well as Mumbai. 

Also read: Pop-ups bring Coorg's best flavours forward

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
HomeLoungeFoodDig into Varanasi’s chaats, and attend a chocolate workshop

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.3 (-2.14%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.75
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.5 (-0.83%)

    Tata Power

    418.40
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -11.85 (-2.75%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.30
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    497.00
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    41.05 (9%)

    Route Mobile

    1,614.65
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    112.7 (7.5%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.50
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.8 (6.73%)

    CRISIL

    4,470.00
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    227.85 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue