Dig into Varanasi’s chaats, and attend a chocolate workshop

A chocolate tasting workshop Is there a better way to spend a weekend than attending a chocolate tasting workshop? The café-cum-chocolate factory Colocal is hosting weekend workshops at their outlets in Noida and Delhi. There’re guided tours of the factory, followed by tastings of selected single origin chocolates produced in India. Don’t go hungry.

Chaat for brunch? If Varanasi is on the menu, there’s got to be chaat. On Sunday, at the JW Marriott Kolkata’s Varanasi Cuisine Brunch, dig into the addictive sour and spicy tamatar chaat and the appetising kachori sabzi. Then move to mains with the Varanasi-special nimona (spiced, mashed green peas) that would pair perfectly with hot puris or parathas. And, do not miss the cloud-like dessert malaiyo made with sweetened milk froth.



Goa in Mumbai The Goa bar Slow Tide made waves with a menu honouring the party community of the state in the seventies, eighties and nineties. On Friday, it will be at Akina in Mumbai for a bar-takeover featuring its signature cocktails. The drinks are inspired by people who shaped this culture. There are drinks like Acid Eric, Sailor Fred, Amsterdam Fred, among others. Perhaps their most famous drink is the clarified Acid Eric with Reposado, watermelon, yuzu and basil.