Weekend food plan: Jackfruit festival and choux ice cream sandwiches
Bengaluru will raise a toast to sandos, Mumbai will celebrate an East Indian summer menu and Delhi pays tribute to jackfruits
Jackfruit festival, Quarter Plate By Chef Kunal Kapur, Delhi
It’s summer and mangoes have eclipsed every other seasonal ingredient on restaurant menus. At the tapas bar and restaurant by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, the spotlight is on a prominent summer produce prevalent in home kitchens. The jackfruit is in focus with dishes like kebabs, nihari and tawa pulao.