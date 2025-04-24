Weekend food plan: High-tea menu and food pop-ups

Summer high tea menu, NKSHA, Mumbai Spend a balmy summer afternoon over an indulgent high-tea menu at the premium dining restaurant NKSHA in Mumbai. They offer an array of Indian tea essentials with a contemporary twist. The savouries include Paneer Kathi Roll, Avocado Sev Puri, Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada, Punjabi Mini Samosa, among others. The sweets feature Motichoor Ladoo and Malai Chaap. The beverage selection includes tea, coffee and refreshing summer beverages such as masala shikanji, dalgona coffee and masala chai. The menu is available between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Do remember to take a walk along the promenade as the sun sets beyond the iconic Gateway of India, which is a few metres away from the restaurant.

Savour the best of Nepali food with a thakali thali Food diplomacy, CAARA, Delhi One of New Zealand's most prominent chefs is Sid Sehrawat, who runs multiple food brands in the country including the contemporary Indian restaurant Cassia in Auckland. On Saturday, 26 April, he will be bringing his culinary flair to the Delhi restaurant CAARA in collaboration with the New Zealand High Commission in India. This experience is an initiative of New Zealand's Cultural Diplomacy International Programme (CDIP), a government-led programme to foster cultural and commercial ties with key global partners. On the menu will be modern Indian dishes speckled with ingredients sourced from New Zealand. Diners will experience not just a fine-dine meal, but also get a chance to peek into culinary diplomacy. The dinner will begin at 7:30 pm, and the price per person is ₹4500 plus taxes.

Flavours of Italy, ALBA, JW Marriott Hotel Bangalore The Italian restaurant ALBA at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangalore will be hosting a 4 Hands Culinary Pop-Up with Chef Christian Huber of JW Marriott Pune and their in-house chef Matteo Arvonio. Chef Huber brings the essence of Alto Adige from northern Italy with a soulful slow-cooked lamb shank paired with saffron risotto, celebrating alpine traditions with finesse. Chef Arvonio, rooted in Piedmont, showcases modern Italian flair through Polletto alla Diavola—champagne mustard chicken with bell pepper compote—and Cavatelli con Porchetta, blending house-made pasta, pork belly, rosemary and lemon. This menu will be available for lunch and dinner between 25 to 27 April, and diners can choose between a set menu ( ₹4500 with taxes per person), wine-paired option ( ₹6000 with taxes per person) or à la carte.