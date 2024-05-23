Weekend food plan: Jackfruit festival and choux ice cream sandwiches

Bengaluru will raise a toast to sandos, Mumbai will celebrate an East Indian summer menu and Delhi pays tribute to jackfruits

Jackfruit festival, Quarter Plate By Chef Kunal Kapur, Delhi It’s summer and mangoes have eclipsed every other seasonal ingredient on restaurant menus. At the tapas bar and restaurant by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, the spotlight is on a prominent summer produce prevalent in home kitchens. The jackfruit is in focus with dishes like kebabs, nihari and tawa pulao. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Unique regional summer drinks of India Summer-ready food and cocktails, CHARD, Delhi The capital’s cocktail game continues to be strong. The bar and burger place named CHARD in Vasant Vihar has introduced a summer menu with light bites, mango-infused desserts and elegant drinks. Do try the new refreshing drink named Scruise with vodka, orange and blueberry punch.

Chor Bizarre pop-up, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Chor Bizarre in Delhi is the first restaurant by hospitality magnate Rohit Khattar, founder of the iconic Indian Accent. It will host a three-day pop-up at the restaurant Saffron in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu that will run from Friday to Sunday. The menu celebrates Kashmiri food with dishes like tabak maaz (spiced lamb), haaq (seasonal greens), Kashmiri roganjosh, nadru (lotus stem) yakhni and goshtaba (meatballs in a curd-based gravy). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Khotachi Wadi Summer Feast, Mumbai A multicourse food experience in the heart of an East Indian neighbourhood sounds like the perfect Friday plan. Gallery 47-A located in Khotachi Wadi in Mumbai is hosting a gallery walkthrough followed by an indulgent dinner. The menu focuses on East Indian specialities like fugias (chewy fried bread), prawn balchao served in a tart, pork vindaloo and East Indian wedding rice.

Choux Down, Sapa X Ulo, Bengaluru The Mysuru-based Sapa bakery is in the city for a unique collaboration with the craft ice cream brand Ulo. The pop-up on Sunday will feature four ice creams sandwiched between delicate choux buns. The innovative and delish options include chocolate ice cream seasoned with chilli sumac and salt sauce, tonka ice cream with pista praline, cereal ice cream that combines berry sauce and buckwheat crunch, and mango sherbet with elderflower gel and the French confectionery of paper-thin crisps called feuilletine.

Chef Kavan Kuttappa & his sandos, SOKA, Bengaluru {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, chef Kavan Kuttapa of Naru will take over the kitchen at the bar SOKA to whip up three juicy sandos: Egg with fresh truffle, Katsu Chicken and Katsu Pork. Each are uniformly priced at ₹500, and will be available from 12:30 onwards. Visit for an early lunch and wash them down with the bar’s signature craft cocktails.

