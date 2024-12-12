A bar from Seoul in Bengaluru The glamorous speakeasy Charles H, from the hotel Four Seasons Seoul, will be in Bengaluru’s renowned bar Copitas for a takeover on Saturday. The speakeasy is inspired by author Charles H. Baker Jr. who gained fame for his writing on food and drinks. The menu, named Destinations, complements this ethos. The cocktails are borrowed from popular drinks around the world, like the Velvet Martini from London, Hotel Nacional from Havana, among others.

A new art-inspired restaurant in Gurugram In the last week of November, a new dining destination Begettere, opened in Gurugram. The interiors and decor accents draw heavily from museums and art galleries. Positioned as a premium restaurant, its menu features a range of popular cuisines; from Asian to Italian and modern India. Crowd pleasers include dishes like Truffle Linguine and the Turkish Chicken Kebab.

Also read: A recipe for eggless suji cake for the party season A Singapore bar in Mumbai The city’s modern Asian restobar Koko will be hosting the Singapore bar Sago House for pop-up on Saturday. It is one of Singapore’s most famous bars, and was ranked 15th on Asia’s 50 Best Bars this year. The team will bring five of its signature cocktails. These include the light and floral The High Tea (Bombay Sapphire Gin, Genmaicha, and Soda); the tropical The Sundance Kid (Patrón Blanco Tequila with hibiscus, mango, green chili, honey, and lime); the bold Charge Card (Grey Goose Vodka with coconut, coffee, and black cardamom); the creamy Pick of the Bunch (Dewar’s 12 Year, cream sherry, banana, and cacao); and the refreshing Beachcomber (Bacardi Ocho Rum, cinnamon, grapefruit, and bitters). Take your pick.