The glamorous speakeasy Charles H, from the hotel Four Seasons Seoul, will be in Bengaluru’s renowned bar Copitas for a takeover on Saturday. The speakeasy is inspired by author Charles H. Baker Jr. who gained fame for his writing on food and drinks. The menu, named Destinations, complements this ethos. The cocktails are borrowed from popular drinks around the world, like the Velvet Martini from London, Hotel Nacional from Havana, among others.
In the last week of November, a new dining destination Begettere, opened in Gurugram. The interiors and decor accents draw heavily from museums and art galleries. Positioned as a premium restaurant, its menu features a range of popular cuisines; from Asian to Italian and modern India. Crowd pleasers include dishes like Truffle Linguine and the Turkish Chicken Kebab.
The city’s modern Asian restobar Koko will be hosting the Singapore bar Sago House for pop-up on Saturday. It is one of Singapore’s most famous bars, and was ranked 15th on Asia’s 50 Best Bars this year. The team will bring five of its signature cocktails. These include the light and floral The High Tea (Bombay Sapphire Gin, Genmaicha, and Soda); the tropical The Sundance Kid (Patrón Blanco Tequila with hibiscus, mango, green chili, honey, and lime); the bold Charge Card (Grey Goose Vodka with coconut, coffee, and black cardamom); the creamy Pick of the Bunch (Dewar’s 12 Year, cream sherry, banana, and cacao); and the refreshing Beachcomber (Bacardi Ocho Rum, cinnamon, grapefruit, and bitters). Take your pick.
The Gurugram café, Melt House, has a delish pancake festival till December 17 to celebrate the spirit of joy this season. They have a selection of indulgent pancakes—with and without eggs--for lazy winter brunches with options such as strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes (strawberry jam and cream cheese frosting layered between buttermilk flapjack pancakes), Tiramisu Pancakes (coffee liqueur-soaked pancakes layered with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa), Crème Brûlée Soufflé Pancakes (soft Japanese-style pancakes topped with custard and caramelized sugar), among others. Dig in and have a jolly good breakfast.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.