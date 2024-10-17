Weekend food plan: Pop-ups galore

Book a spot at a multi-city gourmet experience, discover the flavours of Odisha Mayurbhanj and dig into a deconstructed tiramisu

Team Lounge
Published17 Oct 2024, 04:02 PM IST
The deconstructed tiramisu at La Loca Maria.
The deconstructed tiramisu at La Loca Maria.

 

Food, music and dance
At the private members club The Quorum Hyderabad, dance, food and music come together for a unique pop-up up experience titled Gourmet Groove on Friday (October 18). It is hosted by India’s gourmet community World On A Plate (WOAP). London-based Spanish chef Lara Norman who runs the bespoke events and catering company Euphoria, will dish out inventive dishes while diners can groove to music by Hyderabad-based songwriter and singer Shrii K. Gourmet Groove is a multi-city experience and will travel to the lounge-bar Roots in Kolkata, October 23, and the restaurant Ekaa in Mumbai, October 25.

Also read: Coffee champions and how to brew a flavourful cup 

Flavours of Odisha in Mumbai
On Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19), Mumbai’s Ekaa will host a dinner pop-up named Exploration of Odisha. They have with Suntory Roku Gin for the cocktails and the hotel The Belgadia Palace at Mayurbhanj in Odisha. Co-founder and chef Niyato Rao, a champion of regional ingredients, will reimagine produce from Odisha in newer formats in an inventive eight-course menu.

A Spanish affair in Bengaluru
One of Mumbai’s most popular restaurants La Loca Maria will host a two-day pop-up at the European restaurant Alba at JW Marriott Bengaluru on Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19. La Loca Maria is run by Spanish chef Manuel Oliviera. He has planned a nine-course menu featuring some of his most popular dishes like the soulful paella, gambas al aljillo (buttery shrimp in garlic), cherry gazpacho and La Loca Tiramisu which is a deconstructed take on the crowd-favourite dessert.

A Thai food festival in Gurugram
The Asian restaurant EEST in the Westin at Gurugram will host a 10-day Thai festival starting Friday, October 18. The menu will be curated by guest chef Sunisa Klungdith. It will feature the beloved som tum Thai (sweet and spicy Thai papaya salad) and Chiang Mai khao soi (a warm coconut-based soup. The appetisers have thod man pla (fish cake) and por peiya phak (vegetable spring rolls); and the mains include the popular massaman curry.  

Also read: Looking for India's favourite chocolate in Bournville

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: Pop-ups galore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.