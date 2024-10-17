Weekend food plan: Pop-ups galore

Food, music and dance
At the private members club The Quorum Hyderabad, dance, food and music come together for a unique pop-up up experience titled Gourmet Groove on Friday (October 18). It is hosted by India’s gourmet community World On A Plate (WOAP). London-based Spanish chef Lara Norman who runs the bespoke events and catering company Euphoria, will dish out inventive dishes while diners can groove to music by Hyderabad-based songwriter and singer Shrii K. Gourmet Groove is a multi-city experience and will travel to the lounge-bar Roots in Kolkata, October 23, and the restaurant Ekaa in Mumbai, October 25.
Flavours of Odisha in Mumbai
On Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19), Mumbai’s Ekaa will host a dinner pop-up named Exploration of Odisha. They have with Suntory Roku Gin for the cocktails and the hotel The Belgadia Palace at Mayurbhanj in Odisha. Co-founder and chef Niyato Rao, a champion of regional ingredients, will reimagine produce from Odisha in newer formats in an inventive eight-course menu.
A Spanish affair in Bengaluru
One of Mumbai’s most popular restaurants La Loca Maria will host a two-day pop-up at the European restaurant Alba at JW Marriott Bengaluru on Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19. La Loca Maria is run by Spanish chef Manuel Oliviera. He has planned a nine-course menu featuring some of his most popular dishes like the soulful paella, gambas al aljillo (buttery shrimp in garlic), cherry gazpacho and La Loca Tiramisu which is a deconstructed take on the crowd-favourite dessert.
A Thai food festival in Gurugram
The Asian restaurant EEST in the Westin at Gurugram will host a 10-day Thai festival starting Friday, October 18. The menu will be curated by guest chef Sunisa Klungdith. It will feature the beloved som tum Thai (sweet and spicy Thai papaya salad) and Chiang Mai khao soi (a warm coconut-based soup. The appetisers have thod man pla (fish cake) and por peiya phak (vegetable spring rolls); and the mains include the popular massaman curry.
