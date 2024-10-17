Weekend food plan: Pop-ups galore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food, music and danceAt the private members club The Quorum Hyderabad, dance, food and music come together for a unique pop-up up experience titled Gourmet Groove on Friday (October 18). It is hosted by India’s gourmet community World On A Plate (WOAP). London-based Spanish chef Lara Norman who runs the bespoke events and catering company Euphoria, will dish out inventive dishes while diners can groove to music by Hyderabad-based songwriter and singer Shrii K. Gourmet Groove is a multi-city experience and will travel to the lounge-bar Roots in Kolkata, October 23, and the restaurant Ekaa in Mumbai, October 25.

On Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19), Mumbai's Ekaa will host a dinner pop-up named Exploration of Odisha. They have with Suntory Roku Gin for the cocktails and the hotel The Belgadia Palace at Mayurbhanj in Odisha. Co-founder and chef Niyato Rao, a champion of regional ingredients, will reimagine produce from Odisha in newer formats in an inventive eight-course menu.

A Spanish affair in BengaluruOne of Mumbai’s most popular restaurants La Loca Maria will host a two-day pop-up at the European restaurant Alba at JW Marriott Bengaluru on Friday (October 18) and Saturday (October 19. La Loca Maria is run by Spanish chef Manuel Oliviera. He has planned a nine-course menu featuring some of his most popular dishes like the soulful paella, gambas al aljillo (buttery shrimp in garlic), cherry gazpacho and La Loca Tiramisu which is a deconstructed take on the crowd-favourite dessert.