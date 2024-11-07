Weekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

On November 8-9, 2024, JW Marriott Kolkata hosts Chef Prateek Sadhu for a two-day culinary event. Savour a nine-course dinner from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, showcasing Himalayan-forward cuisine inspired by his acclaimed restaurant, NAAR. Expect dishes blending ancient traditions and modern techniques, reflecting the diversity of the mountain regions. Indulge in flavours inspired by the Himalayas, with each dish showcasing Sadhu's expertise in using local ingredients and techniques. The meal will feature a range of options, including vegetarian dishes.
Terrāi launches in Hyderabad, presenting Telangana's rich culinary legacy. Savour a culinary journey through the state's flavors with dishes like Karim Nagar Fried Chicken Wings with tangy pickled onions, Terai Mutton Curry paired with spiced Masala Pooris, Golichina Mamsum with crispy fried curry leaves, and Not So Mirchi Cocktail. End your meal on a sweet note with the luxurious Saffron Cheesecake, Kandha Doodh.
On November 8, Mumbai's Ode welcomes Taiwan's renowned Infinity & Beyond, ranked No. 61 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, for a thrilling bar takeover sponsored by 1800 Tequila. From 9 pm onwards, Mars Chang, founder and manager of Infinity & Beyond, showcases his mixology skills with five curated cocktails crafted with premium spirits, including 1800 Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Hayman's Gin, and 400 Conejos Mezcal. Indulge in expertly crafted drinks featuring these fine spirits and discover unique flavour combinations that promise an unforgettable evening.
