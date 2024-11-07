Weekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

Terrāi brings Telangana's cuisine to Hyderabad, a pop-up by Prateek Sadhu in Kolkata, and other food events to enjoy this weekend

Team Lounge
Published7 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Terrāi's curry leaf paneer with avocado salsa.
Terrāi’s curry leaf paneer with avocado salsa.

Himalayan flavours in Kolkata 

On November 8-9, 2024, JW Marriott Kolkata hosts Chef Prateek Sadhu for a two-day culinary event. Savour a nine-course dinner from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, showcasing Himalayan-forward cuisine inspired by his acclaimed restaurant, NAAR. Expect dishes blending ancient traditions and modern techniques, reflecting the diversity of the mountain regions. Indulge in flavours inspired by the Himalayas, with each dish showcasing Sadhu's expertise in using local ingredients and techniques. The meal will feature a range of options, including vegetarian dishes.

Also read: Malted beer ice cream and Lombardy cheese at a new restaurant in Bengaluru

Taste Telangana's cuisine 

Terrāi launches in Hyderabad, presenting Telangana's rich culinary legacy.   Savour a culinary journey through the state's flavors with dishes like Karim Nagar Fried Chicken Wings with tangy pickled onions, Terai Mutton Curry paired with spiced Masala Pooris, Golichina Mamsum with crispy fried curry leaves, and Not So Mirchi Cocktail. End your meal on a sweet note with the luxurious Saffron Cheesecake, Kandha Doodh.

Taiwan's cocktails come to Mumbai

On November 8, Mumbai's Ode welcomes Taiwan's renowned Infinity & Beyond, ranked No. 61 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, for a thrilling bar takeover sponsored by 1800 Tequila. From 9 pm onwards, Mars Chang, founder and manager of Infinity & Beyond, showcases his mixology skills with five curated cocktails crafted with premium spirits, including 1800 Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Hayman's Gin, and 400 Conejos Mezcal. Indulge in expertly crafted drinks featuring these fine spirits and discover unique flavour combinations that promise an unforgettable evening.

Also read: North-East food creators get candid on cuisine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.50
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2 (1.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    205.95
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.15 (0.56%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:52 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.