Weekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

Terrāi brings Telangana's cuisine to Hyderabad, a pop-up by Prateek Sadhu in Kolkata, and other food events to enjoy this weekend

Himalayan flavours in Kolkata On November 8-9, 2024, JW Marriott Kolkata hosts Chef Prateek Sadhu for a two-day culinary event. Savour a nine-course dinner from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, showcasing Himalayan-forward cuisine inspired by his acclaimed restaurant, NAAR. Expect dishes blending ancient traditions and modern techniques, reflecting the diversity of the mountain regions. Indulge in flavours inspired by the Himalayas, with each dish showcasing Sadhu's expertise in using local ingredients and techniques. The meal will feature a range of options, including vegetarian dishes.

Taste Telangana's cuisine Terrāi launches in Hyderabad, presenting Telangana's rich culinary legacy. Savour a culinary journey through the state's flavors with dishes like Karim Nagar Fried Chicken Wings with tangy pickled onions, Terai Mutton Curry paired with spiced Masala Pooris, Golichina Mamsum with crispy fried curry leaves, and Not So Mirchi Cocktail. End your meal on a sweet note with the luxurious Saffron Cheesecake, Kandha Doodh.