Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Food/  Weekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

Weekend food plan: Telangana cuisine and Himalayan flavours

Team Lounge

Terrāi brings Telangana's cuisine to Hyderabad, a pop-up by Prateek Sadhu in Kolkata, and other food events to enjoy this weekend

Terrāi's curry leaf paneer with avocado salsa.

Himalayan flavours in Kolkata

On November 8-9, 2024, JW Marriott Kolkata hosts Chef Prateek Sadhu for a two-day culinary event. Savour a nine-course dinner from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, showcasing Himalayan-forward cuisine inspired by his acclaimed restaurant, NAAR. Expect dishes blending ancient traditions and modern techniques, reflecting the diversity of the mountain regions. Indulge in flavours inspired by the Himalayas, with each dish showcasing Sadhu's expertise in using local ingredients and techniques. The meal will feature a range of options, including vegetarian dishes.

Also read: Malted beer ice cream and Lombardy cheese at a new restaurant in Bengaluru

Taste Telangana's cuisine

Terrāi launches in Hyderabad, presenting Telangana's rich culinary legacy. Savour a culinary journey through the state's flavors with dishes like Karim Nagar Fried Chicken Wings with tangy pickled onions, Terai Mutton Curry paired with spiced Masala Pooris, Golichina Mamsum with crispy fried curry leaves, and Not So Mirchi Cocktail. End your meal on a sweet note with the luxurious Saffron Cheesecake, Kandha Doodh.

Taiwan's cocktails come to Mumbai

On November 8, Mumbai's Ode welcomes Taiwan's renowned Infinity & Beyond, ranked No. 61 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, for a thrilling bar takeover sponsored by 1800 Tequila. From 9 pm onwards, Mars Chang, founder and manager of Infinity & Beyond, showcases his mixology skills with five curated cocktails crafted with premium spirits, including 1800 Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Hayman's Gin, and 400 Conejos Mezcal. Indulge in expertly crafted drinks featuring these fine spirits and discover unique flavour combinations that promise an unforgettable evening.

Also read: North-East food creators get candid on cuisine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.