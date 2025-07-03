Weekend food plan: Hotpots, noodle soups, and ‘shorbas’ for rainy day comfort

The Japanese gastrobar Donmai is offering its own take on the traditional hotpot this season. Turn it into a fun DIY tableside experience with seasonal vegetables such as Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, lotus stem, fried tofu, leek, scallions, and a bed of slippery udon noodles in a sesame and oat milk broth that can also be customised as per individual tastes. It can be paired with a rice course and house dips. Add on a seafood or pork platter if you wish.

Advertisement

Where: Donmai, G-03, Altimus, Opposite Doordarshan Towers, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai

Contact: +91-9730659776

Prawn dumpling at Across.

Through their research trips to the eastern Himalayas, chefs Prakriti Lama Patel and Viraf Patel are trying to showcase the diverse culinary traditions of a region often overlooked in the mainstream. At Across, the chef-restaurateur couple channels their deep love for the mountain cuisines in the form of classics, but elevated with contemporary flair. This monsoon, sample the hearty noodle soups like home-style thenthuk in a mutton, potato broth, buckwheat and cheese fritters, Darjeeling-style aloo dum with nimki, pork saag curry, chicken wings spiced with the fiery dalle chilli, and dumplings in a kalonji butter gravy. There are cocktails too, infused with Himalayan ingredients.

Where: Across, Hari Chambers, 5, 58/64, Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Contact: +91-7506128945

Advertisement

Chicken pulao at Persian Darbar.

Savour the magic of slow-cooked spices, warm breads and piping-hot shorbas with a royal touch that are best suited for a rainy day. This monsoon, experience the rich heritage of Mughlai and Persian cuisines through an array of dishes including a choice of mutton kebabs, chicken and mutton biryanis and indulgent kormas with saffron rice, mutton tabak mash or the hearty murgh tabak soup, paired with taftan or rumali roti.

Where: Persian Darbar (Bandra, Andheri and Pune)

Contact: +91-9892957741/+91-9175623046