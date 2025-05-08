Weekend food plan: Sunday brunches and gourmet food gifts for Mother's Day

Asian tapas delights

Plan an indulgent brunch for your mom at Foo with a whole lot of fun cocktails, refreshing soups and salads, an exhaustive sushi line-up, and signature dim sums. There are small plates as well like Daikon Radish Cake and Mongolian Chicken for that extra surprise. Reserve the mains to share with her. And do keep some room for desserts like Snickerz Nut Crunch, Mango Cheesecake, or Twisted Honey Noodles with Ice Cream.

Where: Foo (Bandra, Andheri, South Mumbai, NESCO)

Details: Instagram @fooindia

Baked with love

Treat your mom with Bombay Baking Company's delicious baked goodies this Mother's Day. The gourmet hampers feature muffins, assorted pralines, bespoke teas and teapots, and an exclusive book. They also come with special spa, and food and beverage coupons for her.

Where: Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai

Contact: +91-9004616506

Sushi fun

Slow down with your favourite person on Sunday over a relaxed lunch featuring Asian favourites at KOKO. Choose from classics like smoked duck salad tossed with citrusy hints, or head to the sushi bar for some interesting flavour combinations. The dim sums are a treat with offbeat fillings like charcoal cottage cheese and smoked brie and scallion. There's a live noodle and wonton bar as well with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The food is priced at ₹2400 ++.

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Details: Instagram @kokomumbai

Toujour goodies for Mother's Day.