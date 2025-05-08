Weekend food plan: Sunday brunches and gourmet food gifts for Mother's Day

Asian tapas delights

Plan an indulgent brunch for your mom at Foo with a whole lot of fun cocktails, refreshing soups and salads, an exhaustive sushi line-up, and signature dim sums. There are small plates as well like Daikon Radish Cake and Mongolian Chicken for that extra surprise. Reserve the mains to share with her. And do keep some room for desserts like Snickerz Nut Crunch, Mango Cheesecake, or Twisted Honey Noodles with Ice Cream.

Where: Foo (Bandra, Andheri, South Mumbai, NESCO)

Details: Instagram @fooindia

Advertisement

Baked with love

Treat your mom with Bombay Baking Company's delicious baked goodies this Mother's Day. The gourmet hampers feature muffins, assorted pralines, bespoke teas and teapots, and an exclusive book. They also come with special spa, and food and beverage coupons for her.

Where: Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai

Contact: +91-9004616506

Sushi fun

Slow down with your favourite person on Sunday over a relaxed lunch featuring Asian favourites at KOKO. Choose from classics like smoked duck salad tossed with citrusy hints, or head to the sushi bar for some interesting flavour combinations. The dim sums are a treat with offbeat fillings like charcoal cottage cheese and smoked brie and scallion. There's a live noodle and wonton bar as well with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The food is priced at ₹2400 ++.

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Details: Instagram @kokomumbai

Advertisement

Toujour goodies for Mother's Day.

Handcrafted treats

Chocolate flower pots, cookie bouquets, tiramisu verrine, mini tarts and madeleines, and chocolate berry tarts — this one's for all those moms with a sweet tooth. What's more, indulge her with a floral cupcake basket that comes with an assortment of seven cupcakes with floral decorations. Toujours' Mother’s Day collection of handcrafted gourmet desserts is available to pre-order for delivery in Mumbai on www.toujours.co.in.

Details: Instagram @toujoursmumbai



A Northern feast

If your mom loves a good north Indian meal, treat her to a luxurious dinner at Loya, Taj Palace this Mother's Day. Some of the signature dishes are Dum Nalli, Ghost Chilli Murg Tikka, Timbi Jhinga, and Kangra Khodiya Gosht. Raise a toast to her with a cocktail programme that uses seasonal botanicals like bay leaf, saffron, mogra and jamun. There are equally indulgent desserts like Doodh Jalebi, Banarasi Bread Pudding, and the chef’s heirloom Gud-ke-Maan, a rich almond kheer. Don't forget the DIY paan mukhwas ritual.

Where: Loya, Taj Palace, New Delhi

Contact: +91-1166503588