A winter menu The Italian restaurant Prego at The Westin Gurugram in New Delhi launched a winter menu by chef Davide Di Domenico. It serves Italian flavours with an imaginative modern twist. The starters section has the delightful egg, pecorino and truffle for vegetarians as well as the light and refreshing salmon with orange and fennel, or the prawn and calamari for sea food enthusiasts. The truffle and mushroom soup is the perfect salve for the city’s biting cold. There’s handcrafted pasta in dishes like ravioli parmigiana and the chef’s signature pork and ricotta ravioli. Don’t miss the Prego-special tiramisu, or opt for the Sunday Morning in Napoli, an medley of sweet treats with four Italian dessert paired with home-style espresso.

Also read: A guide to snake-inspired fashion A revamped bar Niyati Rao, one of Mumbai’s most promising young chefs, has unveiled a revamped her café KMC into the KMC Bar & Bistro. The menu and space has been reimagined as a bustling European bistro with hearty plates, like the chef’s signature lasagna with mushroom and spinach, the sweet-and-sour Sri Lankan-inspired dish eggplant moju paired with turmeric ghee rice, and the classic KMC’s Signature Chick with a chicken sausage patty served with a sunny-side-up egg and chipotle mayo. The bar menu is helmed by her husband and co-founder Sagar Neve. It has drinks such as the popular Truffle Negroni, the warm and spiced Pear Cinnamon Sour and the herby Arugula Smash with elderflower and gin, among other innovative libations.

A Sunday brunch with fresh produce The North Indian restaurant The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangaluru will host a brunch on Sunday with garden fresh produce. There’re oranges from Nagpur, strawberries from Ooty, mustard from North Karnataka, jumbo prawns from Mangaluru and locally sourced creamy Burrata. These will go into dishes such as orange and mustard glazed gammon, chicken in warm spices, jumbo prawn balchao, among many others that celebrate the season of rich harvests.