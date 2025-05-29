Weekend food plan: Comorin comes to Mumbai plus new restaurants to try

Comorin comes to Mumbai

After seven successful years in Gurugram, Comorin debuted in Mumbai at Peninsula Corporate Park in Lower Parel this week with playful renditions of India's diverse heritage cuisines. For the Mumbai menu, brand chef Dhiraj Dargan plates up old and new favourites, and takes special care keeping the seasonality and street food culture of the city in mind. There are small and large plates to savour, each packed with story and flavour. Sample the achari beetroot, corn khichdi and aam ki kadi under the vegetarian section followed by Himachali cha gosht, bhetki steamed in banana leaf, and a superlative haleem that pairs perfectly with bakarkhani. Do not leave without the desserts—both the signature malai cheeni toast and salted chikki kulfi with a house-made rocher are truly delightful. The mango and fig highball, and a zesty gin-based cocktail featuring green apple, Nashik white wine and limoncello are excellent to sip on the side. Amuse yourself with cocktails on the tap and a fun range of batch-made sodas if you wish to linger on.

Where: Comorin, Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: +91 22-35387627

Himachali siddu at Kona Kona, Mumbai.

Nostalgic bites at Kona Kona

Kona Kona is a new all day bar and restaurant in Andheri that is bringing some of the most cherished dishes from across the country through fun and flavourful twists. Conceptualised by actor Mona Singh, the culinary programme is a tribute to family meals and street-side treats, and is designed by Kashmiri home chef Jasleen Marwah of Kala Ghoda's Folk restaurant fame, and chef Neetu Solanki. From jhol momos of Darjeeling and Himachali siddu bread to the crowd-favourite butter chicken and egg chops from Kolkata's Park Street, there's lot to choose from.

Where: Kona Kona, unit 27-30, ground floor, Kuber Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), Mumbai

Contact: +91-9867880076

Sakura sunset cocktail at Gaijin, Mumbai.