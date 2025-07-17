Weekend food plan: Buzz-worthy restaurants to try in your city

From Goa to Mumbai, Fireback has finally opened its doors to offer Mumbaikars a unique Thai food experience — one that packs a punch for sure. Bold, spicy and indulgent is what one can expect from a meal at the newest outpost by EHV International, the group behind Indian Accent, Comorin, HOSA and Chor Bizarre. The menu stands out, especially the curries — fiery yet addictive, unfamiliar yet distinctive. Go for the chicken golae, that are essentially grilled skewers coated with a sweet-savoury glaze, and served with a flavourful ajad, a relish of chillies, onions and cucumber. The lamb Massaman is flavourful and comes with potatoes. The mango sticky rice and Thai roti pancake with condensed milk and banana put a sweet end to a memorable meal.

Where: Fireback, Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: +91-22 35387627

Cocktail at Latango.

Latango is Delhi's newest hotspot for classic European fare. Conceptualised by Sahil Sambhi (of Japonico, Bawri, Berlin and Vietnom), the menu is helmed by Italian chefs Roberto Blondi and Joe Stanchi, who bring their vast knowledge and expertise of European cuisine for the first time in India. The food nods to the farm-to-table philosophy, and bears influences from the chefs' extensive travels across the region. There's fresh stracciatella cheese to savour, scallop sashimi reinterpreted through their memories, an Atlantic crab tagliolini from the coast of Italy, Parisian omelettes, Andalusian seabass ajo blanco, octopus salad, and of course, tiramisu.

Where: Latango, 01 Epicuria, TDI South Bridge, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Contact: +91-9289859289

A dish from Paashh.

From the leafy lanes of Kalyani Nagar in Pune, to Bandra's quiet Portuguese neighbourhood, is Paashh — a restaurant that channels slow cooking and mindful eating. The brainchild of Vaishali Karde, the menu is vegetarian, and has a mix of vegan dishes thoughtfully curated by chef Vinod Warade, who takes special pride in cooking with seasonal, organic produce including heirloom grains sourced from farms around Pune. Expect multigrain thalipeeth, dal pakwan nachos, charred pumpkin kebabs, terrain salad of butternut squash and grilled brie, and a spicy kulith saar with crunchy kurdai, a type of string papad from Maharashtra. The space has been restored to preserve its original charm, and doubles up as a boutique store showcasing food, clothing and home decor products.

Where: Paashh, Cecilia Shelter, off Carter Road, Shirley, Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai

Contact: +91-9545810001