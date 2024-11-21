Weekend food plan: Indulge your senses

Chocolate tasting workshop

Winter is knocking on the door, and it’s time to indulge in sinful chocolates. If you’re curious to know more about chocolate, sign up for a bean-to-bar workshop at craft chocolate factory and café Colocal in Dhan Mill, Delhi. You’ll get to learn about roasting, melanging (grinding and refining), conching (transforming fat, sugar and cocoa solids into chocolate), tempering and moulding. There’s a factory tour, sit-down tasting experience and DIY session to make your own chocolate bars that can be taken home. The workshop will take place place on November 23 from 11am to 1pm, and the price per person is ₹2000.

Multi-city anniversary celebrations Olive Kitchen celebrates Bar celebrates their anniversary this year with a multi-city pop-up. They are collaborating with the high-end speakeasy bar Lucy's Flower Shop from Stockholm. The pop-up will begin at the restaurant's Mumbai outlet on November 21, move to Goa the following day and end with a two-day celebration in Delhi during the weekend. The menu will change in each city. Mumbai will have drinks like Guava & Tamarind and Pineapple & Cardamom, and Amla & Almond; Goa will have a Tequila & Coffee cocktail; and Delhi will have inventive drinks such as Lemon & Pomelo, and winter-perfect spiced Chai & Ginger.