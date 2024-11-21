Weekend food plan: Indulge your senses

Sign up for a chocolate tasting workshop, celebrate a milestone anniversary and enjoy drinks at a bar takeover in collabaration with two of world’s best mixologists

Team Lounge
Updated21 Nov 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Colocal's chocolate tasting workshop.
Colocal’s chocolate tasting workshop.

Chocolate tasting workshop

Winter is knocking on the door, and it’s time to indulge in sinful chocolates. If you’re curious to know more about chocolate, sign up for a bean-to-bar workshop at craft chocolate factory and café Colocal in Dhan Mill, Delhi. You’ll get to learn about roasting, melanging (grinding and refining), conching (transforming fat, sugar and cocoa solids into chocolate), tempering and moulding. There’s a factory tour, sit-down tasting experience and DIY session to make your own chocolate bars that can be taken home. The workshop will take place place on November 23 from 11am to 1pm, and the price per person is 2000.

Multi-city anniversary celebrations

Olive Kitchen celebrates Bar celebrates their anniversary this year with a multi-city pop-up. They are collaborating with the high-end speakeasy bar Lucy’s Flower Shop from Stockholm. The pop-up will begin at the restaurant’s Mumbai outlet on November 21, move to Goa the following day and end with a two-day celebration in Delhi during the weekend. The menu will change in each city. Mumbai will have drinks like Guava & Tamarind and Pineapple & Cardamom, and Amla & Almond; Goa will have a Tequila & Coffee cocktail; and Delhi will have inventive drinks such as Lemon & Pomelo, and winter-perfect spiced Chai & Ginger.

In the garden city

LOYA at Taj West End in Bengaluru is joining hand with the bar Drink Kong from Rome. It is ranked #33 on the World’s 50 Best Bars this year. Talented mixologists Francesco Giorgi and Patrick Pistolesi are the brains behind the bar, and they will be serving sophisticated drinks described by the 50 Best website as, “each cocktail listed (on their menu) has a base spirit, flavour map and level of uniqueness.” The pop-up will take place on Saturday (November 23) from 7:30 pm and the price per person is 4500 plus taxes which includes cocktails and snacks.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Weekend food plan: Indulge your senses

