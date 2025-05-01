Weekend food plan: Four-hands dinners and a Michelin experience

East meets south at Sienna Calcutta x Hosa Goa pop-up Chef Harish Rao, who is known for his contemporary interpretations of coastal south Indian cuisine is all set to showcase the culinary diversity of the region with a five-course meal at Kolkata’s beloved restaurant and bar Sienna on 3 May. The brand chef of Hosa, a charming restaurant tucked away in the lanes of Siolim in Goa, plans to woo Kolkatans with some of his signature dishes such as toddy shop prawns, coconut milk rasam, kari dosa with bone marrow hollandaise, and coconut jasmine dessert. On 10 May, Sienna will take over the Hosa kitchen with an à la carte menu featuring grilled golda with ghilu hollandaise, kalojeere pork, kakda and malay jhol, and makha shondesh and mishti doi for desserts.

Chef Gresham Fernandes takes Bandra Born to Inja, New Delhi What happens when a chef who creatively merges Japanese and Indian flavours collaborates with a culinary genius known for his modern takes on some of Mumbai's classic eats? Bandra Born is popping up at Inja in the capital on 1 and 2 May for a nine-course dining experience, where chefs Adwait Anantwar and Gresham Fernandes will blend their unique culinary styles comprising some best-sellers from both the restaurants, and a few fresh dishes.

Sushi at Adrift Kaya, New Delhi.

Four-hands sushi dinners at Adrift Kaya, JW Marriott, New Delhi After creating some of the most acclaimed dining experiences in Los Angeles, Dubai, Tokyo and Singapore, chef David Myers has successfully built Adrift Kaya through his ingredient-driven menus in an izakaya-style approach. Fondly known as the ‘gypsy chef’, he will be collaborating with expert sushi chef Masa Ishibashi, who is known for his Edomae-style sushi, a tradition that can be traced back to 200 years in the Edo period of Japan. This is the first time the Michelin-starred chefs will come together to curate an eight-course experience on 2 and 3 May in Delhi. There are two seatings for the dinners — 7 PM and 9 PM.

