Weekend food plan: The hottest new pop-ups to try

ISSO, a Sri Lankan seafood restaurant is popping up Terrai, a restaurant that celebrates the diverse cuisines of Telangana in Hyderabad. The five-course meal features Dynamite Shrimp Salad of tempura-battered prawns in ISSO’s signature spicy sauce. For appetisers, there are Prawn Carpaccio and Cuttlefish Fritto with a sweet tamarind glaze. The main course showcases the distinctive Sri Lankan cooking style in the form of king prawns cooked with mango curry espuma along with kiribath, which is coconut rice. There's lots to sample for instance a traditional Jaffna mutton curry, that is a tribute to the Tamil food culture. Don't leave without sampling wattalapam, the iconic Sri Lankan custard pudding made with coconut milk, jaggery, spices and roasted cashews.

When: 11 July (lunch only), 12 July (lunch & dinner)

Where: Terrāi, Ground Floor, Gate #7, Sattva Knowledge Park, Silpa Gram Craft Village, HiTECH CITY, Hyderabad

Contact: 8988358888

Also Read | This new Ahmedabad restaurant puts a fresh spin on clean eating

Chef Manuel Olveira's tiramisu.

Folks in Goa are in for a treat as Mumbai's favourite Spanish chef Manuel Olveira of La Panthera and La Loca Maria cooks up a storm with chef Ralph Prazeres of the favourite Praça Prazeres and Padaria Prazeres this weekend. Both the chefs will bring some of their signature dishes including 48-hour fermented dough Neapolitan pizzas and chef Olveira’s classic tiramisu, cacio e pepe, gambas al ajillo and more. For drinks, there are Praça Prazeres’ tropical cocktails like the vodka-based Mamasita with custard apple purée, and Whiplash with gin, champagne, vanilla soda, kiwi, and passionfruit.

When: 12 July, lunch & dinner

Where: Praça Prazeres, off Rua de Ourém, behind Hotel Sona Building, Altinho, Panaji

Contact: 084598 01154

Tamra at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi.

Chef Arati Thapa's mountain menu pays homage to her grandmother boju (in Nepalese) as it showcases the traditional flavours of Nepal and Darjeeling. From momos to thukpa and gundruk, the fermented leafy greens, the menu offers a glimpse into the vibrant mountain cuisines of the Himalayas. There's Mustang dal flavoured with the indigenous herb jimbu, chicken curry with bamboo shoot, jhol momos, chicken choila, to be relished with a a range of condiments in the form of spiced chutneys, and a counter frying hot sel rotis.

When: 10-12 July, lunch & dinner

Where: Tamra at Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Contact: 9599787836

Also Read | I really want to cook goat blood curry, says chef Vijay Kumar