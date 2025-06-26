Weekend food plan: Izumi pops up in Bengaluru, a Naga feast in Goa and more

Thecha bites, goda masala brie choux pastry with jackfruit, aamras-elaichi sorbet — it's a Puneri Peshwai feast with a twist. Experience a menu that celebrates the Maratha heritage of the city curated by food historian and author Anoothi Vishal and chef Pradeep Rao with inventive small plates and indulgent mains at The Modern Peshwa experience. There's lots to savour including a dessert named Modak Melange, which is a contemporary take on the Ganpati festive sweet with a raspberry coulis and gelato.

Where: Al Di La, Conrad, Mangaldas Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

When: Until 13 July

Contact: 9168603631

Sashimi platter by Izumi.

This weekend, one of Mumbai's favourite Japanese restaurants Izumi is popping up at ParTTwo in Bengaluru. The city will get a taste of some of the signatures dishes, which include a sashimi tasting platter featuring tuna, hamachi, freshwater eel, Alaskan king crab, everything plated with finesse. Experience Izumi's robata grilled dishes, tempura, handcrafted ramen, and traditional tsukemono pickling. The ingredients will be sourced locally as well as imported. The food can be complemented by ParTTwo’s signature cocktails and select wines.

Where: ParTTwo, 2, No.20/2, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru

When: 27-29 June

Contact: 9880011072

Black rice and almond cake with perilla ice-cream and roselle syrup.

Mumbai's favourite Naga restaurant Naga Belly is travelling to Goa this weekend for a pop-up dinner at Suzie's in Assagao. The menu is experimental, and will see co-owners (of Naga Belly) Watirenla Longkumer and Zhuvikali Assumi do open-fire cooking in bamboo tubes. They will also prepare dishes with ingredients such as smoked eel and silkworm. Chef Suzie will bring in her cocktail wizardry using mountain pepper, and a dessert of black rice flour and almond cake with perilla ice-cream and roselle flower syrup.

Where: Suzie's, House no. 531, near Chari Garage, Bouta Waddo, Assagao, Goa

When: 28 June

Contact: 7498856389

