Weekend food plan: Eat your way through the Far East at these pop-ups

Curated by Chef Rahul Istwal, who specialises in North-eastern and Himalayan cuisine, the Bhutanese set menu is a homage to the rich culinary traditions of the country with a contemporary flair. Start with hoentay, or buckwheat dumplings served with Bhutan's fiery relish ezay. Eat the shamu datshi, a cheesy mushroom stew, and jasha paa, a spicy chicken curry served with khur-le or buckwheat pancakes, red rice, and kewa datshi. While fish lovers can sample the pan-seared Himalayan Trout. End your meal with doma tart made of fermented areca nut topped with fresh fruits.

Where: Angsana Oasis Resort and Spa, Doddaballapur Main Rd, Rajanukunte, Bengaluru

When: Fridays & Saturdays, till 30 June

Contact: +91-77956 34345

Monsoon menu at Thai Naam.

Savour an all-new monsoon menu featuring grilled classics from Thai cuisine this season. You can choose from vegetarian, seafood and poultry options. The vegetable grills comprises smoky asparagus and yard beans, portobollo mushrooms and cheese. Meat lovers can opt for classic chicken with soy garlic marinade, roasted duck, spicy minced lamb, and grilled liver. There's baked lobster, white prawns seasoned with chili, and scallops for seafood eaters.

Where: Thai Naam, near JW Marriott Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai

Contact: +91-7417300300

Chicken pho at Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai.

Monsoon is officially here in Mumbai, and what better to enjoy the season than eating a warm bowl of chicken pho. Savour the Vietnamese classic along with many other signature dishes at “With love, from Hanoi”—a pop-up that brings some of the most popular dishes from Vietnam in Mumbai. Chef Huong Nguyen, the Sous Chef at JW Marriott Hanoi, has curated a menu comprising Vietnamese crab cakes, bun cha, the grilled pork with rice noodles dish, chicken rice, crisp shrimp spring rolls, steamed fish and more. There are handcrafted cocktails using Vietnamese ingredients such as lemongrass, yuzu and shisho to sip on the side.

Where: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai

When: 13 June - 22 June

Contact: 022-6693 3344

