Weekend food plan: Regional pop-up menus

Odisha's diverse culinary traditions remain largely unexplored in the mainstream dining scene, despite its unique temple feasts, lip-smacking street snacks, and home cooking that honours seasonality and local produce. Savour all this and more at an ongoing Odia food pop-up, where the menu is thoughtfully curated by chef Ananya Banerjee, featuring favourites like dahi bada aloo dum, muri mansa, which is mutton curry served with puffed rice, kukuda bhaja, or fire-roasted chicken, dalma (lentils and vegetables), macha besara, or mustard-based fish curry to name a few. End your meal with Odisha's cult sweet dish chena poda, or baked cottage cheese.
When: Until 31 July
Where: HyLo, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai
Contact: 9004191901
Enjoy the last of the mango season with a pop-up that celebrates the king of fruits in all its glory. ‘Aam Baat’ is crafted by chef and writer Taiyaba Ali, and is a seven-course experience that reflects her heritage, borrowing from her roots in Malihabad (Lucknow district), which is known for its exceptional dasheri mangoes. Hosted at Indica, the menu beautifully blends in the romance of a much-loved fruit, with memory and storytelling. Highlights include dal moradabadi, qalya amba or mutton served with sheermal and a sweet and tangy salsa, and akhti that comes as a tofu (vegetarian)/prawn (non-vegetarian) dumpling paired with raw mango and mustard.
When:25 & 26 July (dinner), 26 & 27 July (lunch)
Where: Indica, Kh. 620, GF, Zero Number Road Ghitroni, New Delhi
Contact: 9810233892
Home chefs Arati Naik and Reshma Mane have teamed up for a pop-up experience that combines their rich food cultures of Kolhapur and Karwar. The thali menu comprises dishes from both the regions with a focus on spicy mutton delicacies like pandhara rassa, chicken Kolhapuri, raw banana vade, meat and prawn pickles, and coconut-rich curries. From tisrya (clams) and prawns to fried fish and dried mackerel kismori (salad/accompaniment), this is a feast for seafood lovers.
When: 25 July (dinner), 26 & 27 July (lunch)
Where: Lallubhai Park, Andheri (W), Mumbai
Contact: 9819875010