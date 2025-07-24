Weekend food plan: Regional pop-up menus

Flavours of Odisha Odisha's diverse culinary traditions remain largely unexplored in the mainstream dining scene, despite its unique temple feasts, lip-smacking street snacks, and home cooking that honours seasonality and local produce. Savour all this and more at an ongoing Odia food pop-up, where the menu is thoughtfully curated by chef Ananya Banerjee, featuring favourites like dahi bada aloo dum, muri mansa, which is mutton curry served with puffed rice, kukuda bhaja, or fire-roasted chicken, dalma (lentils and vegetables), macha besara, or mustard-based fish curry to name a few. End your meal with Odisha's cult sweet dish chena poda, or baked cottage cheese.

When: Until 31 July

Where: HyLo, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Contact: 9004191901

Mad about mangoes Enjoy the last of the mango season with a pop-up that celebrates the king of fruits in all its glory. ‘Aam Baat’ is crafted by chef and writer Taiyaba Ali, and is a seven-course experience that reflects her heritage, borrowing from her roots in Malihabad (Lucknow district), which is known for its exceptional dasheri mangoes. Hosted at Indica, the menu beautifully blends in the romance of a much-loved fruit, with memory and storytelling. Highlights include dal moradabadi, qalya amba or mutton served with sheermal and a sweet and tangy salsa, and akhti that comes as a tofu (vegetarian)/prawn (non-vegetarian) dumpling paired with raw mango and mustard.

When:25 & 26 July (dinner), 26 & 27 July (lunch)

Where: Indica, Kh. 620, GF, Zero Number Road Ghitroni, New Delhi

Contact: 9810233892

